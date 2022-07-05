One wounded after gunfire erupts at Florence's Lava Lounge

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One patron was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the Lava Lounge in Florence.
Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded at 2 a.m. to a reported shooting at the club, 1928 W. Sumter St., according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival they found a victim and administered first aid to them until medical personnel with Florence County EMS arrived to transport them to a Florence area hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 327 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency’s free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. You can also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android device or call 1-888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.