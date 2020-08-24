 Skip to main content
One wounded in shooting at Florence motel
One wounded in shooting at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning on West Lucas Street near Interstate 95 in Florence.

Investigators say deputies responded at 7:27 a.m. to the Knights Inn on West Lucas Street, where the victim was located, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 498, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

