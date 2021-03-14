Only 6 coronavirus cases reported in Florence County, no deaths reported in Pee Dee

Of the 11,295 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,607 are occupied (76.2%). Of those, 597 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.94%).

Of the 1,768 ICU beds in the state, 1,241 are occupied (70.19%). Of those, 159 (26.63%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 441 are in use (22.55%) and 64 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.72%).

To date, 1,793,638 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,451,709 doses have been administered (80.9%).

Of the 905,538 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 102% have been administered. That breaks down to 551,730 first doses and 371,008 second doses. The percent can exceed 100% when six doses are used from a bottle that supposedly contains five doses.

Of the 722,500 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 71% have been administered. That breaks down to 373,359 first doses and 136,827 second doses.

Of the 51,300 doses received of the Janssen vaccine, 18,785 have been administered (37%)

According to DHEC, 631,374 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.