Only 6 coronavirus cases reported in Florence County, no deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sometimes a coronavirus hotspot in the state and usually the confirmed cases leader in the region, Florence County reported only six confirmed cases, three probable cases and no deaths Sunday.
Three other counties in the Pee Dee reported more cases.
Darlington County led with 11 cases and one probable case, according to state health officials. Dillon and Marion Counties were next with seven cases each. Dillon County had three probable cases. Marion County had one probable case.
Marlboro County followed with four confirmed cases and three probable cases. Williamsburg County reported no confirmed cases and three probable cases.
That brought the Pee Dee totals to 35 cases and 14 probable cases.
No confirmed deaths or probable deaths were reported in the region.
Statewide, 502 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases were reported along with only six confirmed deaths and no probable deaths, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 454,683 confirmed cases, 78,738 probable cases, 7,849 confirmed deaths and 1,026 probable deaths.
Of the 18,196 tests that were conducted Friday, 4.6% were positive. As of Friday, 6,344,448 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,295 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,607 are occupied (76.2%). Of those, 597 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.94%).
Of the 1,768 ICU beds in the state, 1,241 are occupied (70.19%). Of those, 159 (26.63%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 441 are in use (22.55%) and 64 are in use with COVID-19 patients (10.72%).
To date, 1,793,638 doses have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,451,709 doses have been administered (80.9%).
Of the 905,538 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 102% have been administered. That breaks down to 551,730 first doses and 371,008 second doses. The percent can exceed 100% when six doses are used from a bottle that supposedly contains five doses.
Of the 722,500 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 71% have been administered. That breaks down to 373,359 first doses and 136,827 second doses.
Of the 51,300 doses received of the Janssen vaccine, 18,785 have been administered (37%)
According to DHEC, 631,374 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.