Only a few new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – New confirmed coronavirus cases were few and far between in the Pee Dee, according to the report Wednesday from state health officials.

And no confirmed or probable deaths were reported in the region.

Florence County reported four of the Pee Dee’s seven new confirmed cases, and it reported three probable cases. Marlboro County reported two confirmed cases and four probable cases. Darlington County reported one case and five probable cases.

Three Pee Dee counties did not report any new confirmed cases: Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg. One probable case was reported in Williamsburg County.

Statewide, 181 confirmed cases, 130 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 489,443 confirmed cases, 100,045 probable cases, 8,510 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To date, 7,721,610 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 7.148 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 4.5%.