Only a few new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Wednesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – New confirmed coronavirus cases were few and far between in the Pee Dee, according to the report Wednesday from state health officials.
And no confirmed or probable deaths were reported in the region.
Florence County reported four of the Pee Dee’s seven new confirmed cases, and it reported three probable cases. Marlboro County reported two confirmed cases and four probable cases. Darlington County reported one case and five probable cases.
Three Pee Dee counties did not report any new confirmed cases: Dillon, Marion and Williamsburg. One probable case was reported in Williamsburg County.
Statewide, 181 confirmed cases, 130 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths were reported, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 489,443 confirmed cases, 100,045 probable cases, 8,510 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.
To date, 7,721,610 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 7.148 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 4.5%.
As of Saturday, 3,220,336 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,834,166 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (42.7%) and 1,498,011 are fully vaccinated (34.9%).
Of the 11,325 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,693 are occupied (76.76%). Of those, 310 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.67%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.