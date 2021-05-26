Only one confirmed coronavirus case reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — And then there was one.

Only one confirmed coronavirus vase was reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee. That case was in Williamsburg County.

No confirmed deaths or probable deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. Only two deaths and one probable death were reported in South Carolina.

Statewide, 133 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported. Of the 152 probable cases that were reported, 13 were in the Pee Dee: five in Marlboro County, four in Florence County, three in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,923 confirmed cases, 100,939 probable cases, 8,552 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.

To date, 7,816,149 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 4,526 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 4.4%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Sunday, 3,319,653 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,890,034 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44%) and 1,548,933 are fully vaccinated (36.1%).