Only one confirmed coronavirus case reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — And then there was one.
Only one confirmed coronavirus vase was reported Wednesday in the Pee Dee. That case was in Williamsburg County.
No confirmed deaths or probable deaths were reported in the Pee Dee. Only two deaths and one probable death were reported in South Carolina.
Statewide, 133 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported. Of the 152 probable cases that were reported, 13 were in the Pee Dee: five in Marlboro County, four in Florence County, three in Darlington County and one in Williamsburg County.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 490,923 confirmed cases, 100,939 probable cases, 8,552 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
To date, 7,816,149 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 4,526 people were tested Monday. The positivity rate was 4.4%.
As of Sunday, 3,319,653 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 1,890,034 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (44%) and 1,548,933 are fully vaccinated (36.1%).
Of the 11,319 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,877 are occupied (78.43%). Of those, 283 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (3.19%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.