COLUMBIA — Of 56 new confirmed coronavirus deaths that were reported Sunday in South Carolina, only one was in the Pee Dee.
That death was an elderly person in Florence County.
Of the 1,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 343 probable cases that were reported Sunday in the state, 67 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with 30 cases and eight probable cases. Marlboro County was next with 10 cases, followed by Darlington County (9/8), Dillon County (7/2), Marion County (7/0) and Williamsburg County (4/1).
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 436,161 confirmed cases, 67,988 probable cases, 7,409 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.
Of the 36,030 tests that were conducted Friday, 6.2% were positive.
As of Tuesday, 5,724,173 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,318 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,841 are occupied (78.11%). Of those, 1,013 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (11.46%).
Of the 1,728 ICU beds in the state, 1,300 are occupied (75.23%). Of those, 240 (23.69%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,955 ventilators in the state, 579 are in use (29.62%) and 144 are in use with COVID-19 patients (143.22%).
Of the 1,122,550 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 770,7429 have been administered (68.7%). Only one coronavirus death reported Sunday in Pee Dee
Of the 594,950 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 90% have been administered. That breaks down to 382,542 first doses and 152,161 second doses.
Of the 324,200 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 47% have been administered. That breaks down to 127,563 first doses and 23,883 second doses.
According to DHEC, 487,697 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.