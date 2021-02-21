Only one coronavirus death reported Sunday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA — Of 56 new confirmed coronavirus deaths that were reported Sunday in South Carolina, only one was in the Pee Dee.

That death was an elderly person in Florence County.

Of the 1,389 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 343 probable cases that were reported Sunday in the state, 67 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led with 30 cases and eight probable cases. Marlboro County was next with 10 cases, followed by Darlington County (9/8), Dillon County (7/2), Marion County (7/0) and Williamsburg County (4/1).

The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 436,161 confirmed cases, 67,988 probable cases, 7,409 confirmed deaths and 915 probable deaths.

Of the 36,030 tests that were conducted Friday, 6.2% were positive.

As of Tuesday, 5,724,173 tests have been conducted in the state.

Of the 11,318 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,841 are occupied (78.11%). Of those, 1,013 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (11.46%).

Of the 1,728 ICU beds in the state, 1,300 are occupied (75.23%). Of those, 240 (23.69%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

