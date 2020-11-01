Only one COVID-19 death reported Sunday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A very large number of coronavirus cases and a very low number of deaths were reported Sunday in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,319 new confirmed cases and 17 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
But the agency reported only one additional confirmed death and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 169,228, probable cases to 8,795, confirmed deaths to 3,687, and 249 probable deaths.
In the Pee Dee, 97 cases but no deaths were reported.
Florence County reported 37 cases, followed by Darlington County (23), Dillon County (12), Marlboro and Williamsburg counties (10 each) and Marion County (5).
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, DHEC recommends that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.
There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturdayday, a total of 2,020,577 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days pwe week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC statewide was 10,827 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.2%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
