Only two coronavirus deaths reported Sunday in SC
COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Not only were no new coronavirus deaths in the Pee Dee announced Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, but only two deaths were reported statewide.

DHEC announced 716 new confirmed cases and 25 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The deaths were report in Hampton and Richland counties. In both cases, the deceased was elderly.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 151,649, probable cases to 5,757, confirmed deaths to 3,348 and probable deaths to 204.

A total of 49 additional cases were reported in Pee Dee Counties: 16 in Florence County, nine in Marion County, eight in Darlington County, seven in Dillon County, six in Marlboro County and three in Williamsburg County. One probable case was reported in Darlington County.

There are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30, and there are 298 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,626,378 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,984 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 10.3%.

Concerned about COVID-19?

