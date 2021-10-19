 Skip to main content
Only two coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC
CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Only two total coronavirus deaths – both confirmed – were reported Tuesday in South Carolina.

One of the deaths was in Darlington County.

Only 613 total COVID-19 cases – 474 confirmed – were reported in the state. That’s the lowest total since July 18, when 333 cases were reported.

In the Pee Dee, 53 total cases (33 confirmed) were reported Tuesday.

Darlington County led the region with 16 total cases, of which 11 were probable.

Florence County was next with 15 total cases (10 confirmed), followed by Williamsburn County (eight total, five confirmed), Marion County (seven total, all confirmed), Dillon County (five total, four confirmed) and Marlboro County (two cases, both confirmed).

No deaths were reported Tuesday in the Pee Dee. Statewide, 27 deaths (26 confirmed) were reported.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 712,424 confirmed cases, 175,765 probable cases, 11,533 confirmed deaths and 1,788 probable deaths.

The state reported 14,248 tests were conducted Sunday with 5.1% positivity. To date, 11,484,204 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of 11,473 hospital beds in the state, 8,833 are occupied (76.99%). Of those, 973 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (11.02%).

Of the 1,740 ICU beds in the state, 1,274 are occupied (74.37%). Of those, 303 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (31.14%).

Of the 1,861 ventilators in the state, 624 are in use (33.53%). Of those, 183 are in use with COVID-19 patients (18.81%).

Of the 5,003,237 South Carolina residents who are eligible for a vaccine, 2.654,512 have had at least one vaccine shot (61.8%) and 2,323,361 are fully vaccinated (54.1%).

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

