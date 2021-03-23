Only two coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Only two new confirmed coronavirus deaths and one probable death were reported Tuesday in South Carolina, including none in the Pee Dee.
Of the 494 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the state, 29 were in the Pee Dee. The region reported nine of the state’s 213 probable cases.
Florence County led the region with 11 confirmed cases and three probable cases. Darlington County was next (7/2), followed by Marion County (6/0) and Williamsburg County (3/1). Dillon and Marlboro counties each reported one confirmed case. Marlboro also reported three probable cases.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 460,227 confirmed cases, 82,635 probable cases, 7,971
confirmed deaths and 1,059 probable deaths according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 13,714 tests that were conducted Saturday, 4.8% were positive. As of Sunday, 6,555,178 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,304 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,151 are occupied (72.11%). Of those, 542 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (6.65%).
Of the 1,761 ICU beds in the state, 1,149 are occupied (65.25%). Of those, 126 (23.25) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,951 ventilators in the state, 454 are in use (23.27%) and 61 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.25%).
To date, 2,376,700 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,701,694 doses have been administered (71.6%).
Of the 1,244,100 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 648,964 first doses and 395,618 second doses.
Of the 1,060,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 59% have been administered. That breaks down to 447,404 first doses and 175,651 second doses.
Of the 71,900 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 34,057 have been administered (47%).
According to DHEC, 682,819 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.