Only two coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday in SC

Of the 1,951 ventilators in the state, 454 are in use (23.27%) and 61 are in use with COVID-19 patients (11.25%).

To date, 2,376,700 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated in South Carolina, and 1,701,694 doses have been administered (71.6%).

Of the 1,244,100 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 84% have been administered. That breaks down to 648,964 first doses and 395,618 second doses.

Of the 1,060,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 59% have been administered. That breaks down to 447,404 first doses and 175,651 second doses.

Of the 71,900 doses received of the single-dose Janssen vaccine, 34,057 have been administered (47%).

According to DHEC, 682,819 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.