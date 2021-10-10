Open carry ban on Florence City Council agenda

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be wading into the gun control debate.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of an ordinance that would ban the open carrying of weapons at events permitted by the city and would also prohibit open and concealed carry of weapons on the city's properties.

The proposed ordinance has been developed in response to a new law passed by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster that allows residents of the state to carry certain firearms openly if they have taken an appropriate safety course.

The new law provides cities and towns with the ability to restrict the open carrying of firearms on public properties during and at events permitted by the city or town. The list of events where the open carrying of firearms includes protests, rallies, parades, fairs and festivals.

The new law also expressly does not prohibit governmental entities or businesses from restricting the opening carrying of weapons on their properties.