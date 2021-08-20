Opening reception set for new Waters Gallery exhibition

FLORENCE, S.C. — A recent transplant to the Palmetto State will have an exhibition and opening reception Thursday at the Florence County Museum Waters Gallery in Florence.
The opening reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the FCM Waters Gallery, for its new exhibition Chronic Rationalizations, featuring recent works by artist Roger Halligan.
Roger Halligan’s sculptures and wall reliefs employ familiar symbols to examine the nature of psychological and physical boundaries.
“We have personal boundaries that we may not even know exist until they are being threatened. We realize this when our brain sends warning signals to us,” Halligan says. “But what if those warnings are triggered by false information?”
Halligan began his career as an artist after receiving his master’s of fine arts from the University of Georgia, working as an exhibit designer at the North Carolina Zoological Park and Gardens. From there, his art began to focus on the idea of objects as representations of psychological space.
Now, Halligan’s abstract assemblages and sculptural works examine questions that arise in a digital culture of constantly shifting boundaries: How does uninterrupted engagement with news and social media, and exposure to misinformation, create barriers to development as we try to orient ourselves in the world?
Halligan, who recently relocated to South Carolina from Tennessee, has been exhibited professionally since the 1990s. He and his wife, artist Jan Chenoweth, currently live and work from their studio in Lake City.
Chronic Rationalizations will be on exhibit at the FCM Waters Gallery from Aug. 23 to Dec. 3.
The gallery is located at 135 South Dargan St, Florence. The public is invited to the opening reception Aug. 26.