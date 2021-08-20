Opening reception set for new Waters Gallery exhibition

FLORENCE, S.C. — A recent transplant to the Palmetto State will have an exhibition and opening reception Thursday at the Florence County Museum Waters Gallery in Florence.

The opening reception will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the FCM Waters Gallery, for its new exhibition Chronic Rationalizations, featuring recent works by artist Roger Halligan.

Roger Halligan’s sculptures and wall reliefs employ familiar symbols to examine the nature of psychological and physical boundaries.

“We have personal boundaries that we may not even know exist until they are being threatened. We realize this when our brain sends warning signals to us,” Halligan says. “But what if those warnings are triggered by false information?”

Halligan began his career as an artist after receiving his master’s of fine arts from the University of Georgia, working as an exhibit designer at the North Carolina Zoological Park and Gardens. From there, his art began to focus on the idea of objects as representations of psychological space.