Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

Orangeland

Orangeland will soon be moving into a building on West Lucas St.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN; MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. 

A sign  outside 1243 W. Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

Mike Tayara, the husband in the husband and wife team that owns the restaurant, said they plan to reopen at some point in mid-fall. He added that they plan to have a fish market in a separate area of the restaurant. 

The South Irby restaurant was damaged by fire in October 2020 and later torn down. 

The name of the restaurant derives from the previous use of the South Irby restaurant as a location selling fruit baskets. 

