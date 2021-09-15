Ordinance would remove Darlington County's $30 road maintenance fee

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County road maintenance fee may soon be no more.

The Darlington County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the second of three required readings of an ordinance removing the $30 road maintenance fee from the county's code.

The ordinance to remove the fee from the county code comes 2½ months after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Greenville County's road maintenance fee as an unlawful tax implemented by Greenville County.

The council is expected to consider the third and final reading of the ordinance at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The county council also voted to approve an ordinance and a resolution approving a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, authorizing an application for a grant for a new fire truck, to convey surplus radios to the Darlington city fire department and a surplus law enforcement vehicle to Lamar and to approve a bid of $188,790.92 to Becker Complete Contractor to make repairs at the county's landfill.

