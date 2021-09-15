 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ordinance would remove Darlington County's $30 road maintenance fee
0 Comments
DARLINGTON COUNTY

Ordinance would remove Darlington County's $30 road maintenance fee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County road maintenance fee may soon be no more. 

The Darlington County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve the second of three required readings of an ordinance removing the $30 road maintenance fee from the county's code. 

The ordinance to remove the fee from the county code comes 2½ months after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Greenville County's road maintenance fee as an unlawful tax implemented by Greenville County. 

The council is expected to consider the third and final reading of the ordinance at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday. 

The county council also voted to approve an ordinance and a resolution approving a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, authorizing an application for a grant for a new fire truck, to convey surplus radios to the Darlington city fire department and a surplus law enforcement vehicle to Lamar and to approve a bid of $188,790.92 to Becker Complete Contractor to make repairs at the county's landfill. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The mystery of the mask

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert