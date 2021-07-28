Organ donation shares hope for South Carolinians

FLORENCE, S.C. — One person can give the gift of more than 75 different gifts of tissue by becoming an organ donor.

That was the message of Edelena Smith Butler with We Are Sharing Hope South Carolina — the organ procurement organization for South Carolina — had Wednesday for Florence Lions.

Every two minutes someone somewhere is added to an organ transplant list and it is not just hearts, lungs and kidneys that can be donated, she said.

Beyond organs, hospitals can use skin, bone and marrow donations, she said.

Though people may not think themselves healthy enough to be an organ donor, Butler said, it is ultimately the health of the organ that matters most.

Most of the state’s organ donors come in through the DMV.

“It is important to share your decision with your next of kin,” Butler said. “Legally we have the authorization when you sign up at the DMV to honor your request, but how does that look or how do you think your family feels, if we honor that request and they don’t know or they’re not sure. That is the biggest thing, when they’re not sure.”

Sharing Hope is working on an information blitz for August to get the word out, Butler said.

For more information, visit https://sharinghopesc.org/.