 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organ donation shares hope for South Carolinians
0 Comments
top story

Organ donation shares hope for South Carolinians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Organ Donation

Edelena Smith speaks to Florence Lions about the importance of organ donation.

 Matthew Robertson, Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — One person can give the gift of more than 75 different gifts of tissue by becoming an organ donor.

That was the message of Edelena Smith Butler with We Are Sharing Hope South Carolina — the organ procurement organization for South Carolina — had Wednesday for Florence Lions.

Every two minutes someone somewhere is added to an organ transplant list and it is not just hearts, lungs and kidneys that can be donated, she said.

Beyond organs, hospitals can use skin, bone and marrow donations, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though people may not think themselves healthy enough to be an organ donor, Butler said, it is ultimately the health of the organ that matters most.

Most of the state’s organ donors come in through the DMV.

“It is important to share your decision with your next of kin,” Butler said. “Legally we have the authorization when you sign up at the DMV to honor your request, but how does that look or how do you think your family feels, if we honor that request and they don’t know or they’re not sure. That is the biggest thing, when they’re not sure.”

Sharing Hope is working on an information blitz for August to get the word out, Butler said.

For more information, visit https://sharinghopesc.org/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters continue battle against the massive Dixie Fire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert