Organization coordinates Backpack Drive in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − “SHE is Me,” a nonprofit, is hosting a Backpack Drive on Sunday in Lake View. The event is taking place at 402 Old Kemper Road in Lake View.
The event will last from 4 to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
A drive-thru school supply giveaway where participants will not have to exit their vehicle is planned. Participants will be limited to two backpacks or supply packages per car.
SHE Is Me is a mentoring program headquartered in Lake View. The organization is dedicated to providing opportunities for rural girls and women with goal of helping them learn, grow and propel their futures despite geographic disadvantage. Since 2016, the group has participated in more than 2,000 collective hours of community service and experiential learning.
COVID-19 has drastically impacted the way the group operates; however; under the leadership of Executive Director Tabitha D. James and student intern Hannah Bethea, the group has been able to continue to thrive.
To learn more about their mission, projects and services visit www.1amshe.com/sheisme17 or find the organization on Facebook or Instagram.
Anyone interested in volunteering or donating, please contact the organization via Facebook, Instagram, email to sheismementoring@gmail.com or call 910-802-0974. Mail supplies to PO BOX 82, Lake View, SC 29563.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.