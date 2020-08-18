You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organization coordinates Backpack Drive in Lake View
0 comments

Organization coordinates Backpack Drive in Lake View

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LAKE VIEW, S.C. − “SHE is Me,” a nonprofit, is hosting a Backpack Drive on Sunday in Lake View. The event is taking place at 402 Old Kemper Road in Lake View.

The event will last from 4 to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

A drive-thru school supply giveaway where participants will not have to exit their vehicle is planned. Participants will be limited to two backpacks or supply packages per car.

SHE Is Me is a mentoring program headquartered in Lake View. The organization is dedicated to providing opportunities for rural girls and women with goal of helping them learn, grow and propel their futures despite geographic disadvantage. Since 2016, the group has participated in more than 2,000 collective hours of community service and experiential learning.

COVID-19 has drastically impacted the way the group operates; however; under the leadership of Executive Director Tabitha D. James and student intern Hannah Bethea, the group has been able to continue to thrive.

To learn more about their mission, projects and services visit www.1amshe.com/sheisme17 or find the organization on Facebook or Instagram.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating, please contact the organization via Facebook, Instagram, email to  sheismementoring@gmail.com or call 910-802-0974. Mail supplies to PO BOX 82, Lake View, SC 29563.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes
Local News

Darlington man charged with failing to pay taxes

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington subcontractor has been arrested for failing to pay more than $37,000 in taxes.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, Thursday and charged him with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax from tax years 2014 to 2018. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert