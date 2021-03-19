Organizations team up to support South Carolina healthy living initiatives

FLORENCE, S.C. – Eat Smart Move More SC and the South Carolina Office of Rural Health received a grant from the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, for a collaborative project to improve the health of South Carolina’s economically vulnerable residents.

The project will expand upon the current work of both agencies to address the root causes of poor health outcomes across the state. Both organizations have a strong track record of using a coalition-driven approach to effect health transformation in local communities. The two agencies collectively work with coalitions in 38 counties across South Carolina.

“We know that the health of a community is about more than the medical care received in a doctor’s office or hospital. The social determinants of health – food access, opportunities for recreation and exercise, safe housing, employment and other factors – also play a role in the well-being of a community,” said Darlene Lynch, South Carolina Office of Rural Health’s director of community health transformation.

The grant will support this work for four years across the state. The primary components of this project will be the creation of a technical assistance model that includes scalable training and coaching, and capacity building and financial support for urban and rural coalitions across the state to improve population health.