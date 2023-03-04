TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — City leaders on Saturday launched the first of what they plan to be many more in the future — the Taste of Timmonsville.

"This is going to be an annual thing, going to try to keep it the first weekend in March," said Thomas McFadden, police chief and event organizer.

Vendors and food booths lined two blocks of Main Street as attendees strolled and sampled a variety of food.

"For years everybody talked about putting this thing on but nobody ever pulled it off so I decided it was time," he said. "Florence has a taste, Darlington has a taste, we had the Blue Line Taste for law enforcement. Why not us? Why not Timmonsville?"

"We're the third-largest city in Florence County and a lot of tradition here," the chief said.

"We have local vendors and vendors from all over that are coming out to show a taste of Timmonsville," Mayor William James Jr. said.

"We have everything. Barbecue turkey, pasta, sweets and treats, barbecue ribs, drinks, lemonade — just a taste of Timmonville. Nice family-oriented atmosphere," the mayor said.

"I love it. The community getting together and having a good time. Food makes people happy," James said.

"We're already planning the second one," McFadden said. "Had a lot of people call wanting to get in but I had to tell them we had our spots filled up. I had to cut it off. The ones that missed out this year I promise will get in next year."