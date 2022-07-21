Original Six foundation announces Florence, Marion after school program expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Original Six Foundation (O6) announced an expansion of the organization’s O6 Afterschool program into five schools located in Greenville, Florence, Marion, and Colleton Counties.

The program which partners with schools and certified teachers to provide homework assistance and helps students improve study habits and homework strategies will be offered at Monaview Elementary School in Greenville, J.C. Lynch Elementary in Coward, Creek Bridge STEM Academy in Marion, and Northside and Cottageville Elementary Schools in Colleton County starting in September.

The expansion marks the eleventh O6 Afterschool program in the state and the first Original Six Foundation partnerships with Greenville, Florence Three, and Colleton County School Districts.

“The O6 Afterschool program’s success across South Carolina is exciting,” said Ambassador Nikki Haley, founder, and chair of the O6 Foundation. “Not only have we seen improved grades among our students, more importantly, their confidence has grown, and they’re excited to participate in class.”

The O6 Afterschool program provides students with hands-on, individual support from teachers to achieve their academic goals in a fun learning environment. Each program operates Monday through Thursday with at least two certified teachers and aids students in the completion of homework assignments to reinforce school-day learning.

“The opportunity that this partnership will provide through after-school programming for our students will prove invaluable for the students by improving academic performance for those participants, Cave says. “I am convinced that positive after-school opportunities build endurance and create lasting relationships for children. We are humbled and excited to be a partner,” said Colleton County School District Superintendent Vallerie Cave.

In addition to the new locations, existing programs are operating in Allendale County at Allendale-Fairfax Middle School, Bamberg County at Richard Carroll Elementary School and Denmark-Olar Elementary School, Clarendon County at Manning Junior High School, Marion County at Palmetto Middle School, and Union County at Jonesville Elementary.