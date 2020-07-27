DARLINGTON, S.C.— A former Major League Baseball All-Star will co-host in a conversation about law enforcement and the communities they serve Wednesday evening.
Darlington native Orlando Hudson will host along with South Carolina Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson.
The conversation is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, at the Dominion Church located at 1030 Pearl St.
The conversation also feature a presentation of the "We Agree" statement of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
The department of public safety includes the highway patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, Immigration Enforcement Unit and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.
The "We Agree" statement was issued following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In it, the department agrees that law enforcement plays a vital role in the protection and safety of citizens, that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, there is no place for the use of excessive force, that some officers have abused their power, that acts of some officers have bred animosity between the police and the communities they serve, and that police and their communities should work to lessen that animosity.
Hudson was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays following a baseball career at Spartanburg Methodist College. He debuted in the major leagues in 2002. Hudson played second base for the Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox.
He won four Gold Gloves and appeared in the All-Star game in 2007 and 2009. In 2007, Hudson had two plate appearances in the All-Star game, striking out once and walking once. In 2009, Hudson recorded one hit and a stolen base.
