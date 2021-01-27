Osterman: Florence projects making progress

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several of Florence's long-term development projects have reached the point where things are starting to show public progress, though work behind the scenes has been ongoing for some time.
Florence City Manger Randy Osterman spoke Wednesday
to the Florence Lions Club about the projects, where they currently stand and where they're going.
Project Urban Square at the corner of Coit and Evans streets, and its associated street scaping on Evans Street, are perhaps the highest-profile projects that are either in progress or about to get to the earth-moving phase.
The vacant lot is where the Florentine previously stood and where development will once again stand in the near future, Osterman said.
"We have been working with a developer to develop that site and the developer has committed to about a $65 million investment," Osterman said. "When it's all said and done hopefully we will see a hotel, we should see apartments, an office building of some type and some single-family town homes in that area."
"This will encompass most of the block with the exception of the eye clinic and the engineering firm on Evans Street," he said.
The city is building a $17 million parking deck on the site to serve the surrounding development.
"We are working through the final stages of design." Osterman said.
Currently there is some environmental work taking place on the site but earth moving is close, he said.
With the redevelopment the city is working on a street-scaping project along Evans Street.
The city manager said his office is on Evans Street and he sympathizes with motorists currently dealing with the project.
"If you drive down Evans Street now it's a pain, but that should finish up March or April and that will lead to a good looking entrance way to that area," he said.
The city's new baseball complex/stadium/track and field complex is also close to starting to show construction progress.
Osterman said bids were to be opened Wednesday on the project, which is going in adjacent to the city's tennis center on North Cashua Drive.
When completed the complex will offer a new stadium that will be home to the RedWolves, a series of baseball fields similar to the softball fields at Freedom Florence and a college-quality track & field facility.
"We hope this brings more people to Florence to participate in these activities," Osterman said.
Hopefully, if we can get COVID out of the way, we'll have a RedWolves season this year and then in 2022 they should be playing in this new stadium. It's exciting," Osterman said.
The city expects to move forward with the construction of two new fire stations — one on Jody Road that will replace Florence Fire Department Station No. 4 on West Palmetto Street near Five Points and Florence Fire Department Station No. 6 which will be built on Smith Drive off West Palmetto Street.
Osterman said the new station will require an additional dozen firefighters to staff.
The city is overseeing work on the new Sav-A-Lot at the corner of Dargan and Darlington streets. While the city will make sure it gets built, Osterman said, the city will not be involved in the store's operation and will recoup its expenses.
The city is also working on two historical preservation projects.
Work on the Chase-Lawton House — the Florence Museum's former location — is close to finished after a $900,000 renovation. It will become an event venue for weddings, parties and the like, Osterman said.
Work has also started on the Carolina Theater and Pharmacy on Dargan Street.
Osterman said the city's plan is to find an entertainment venue operator to operate the site in the future.
The city is making progress in some areas, it faces challenges in others. Specifically paving and infrastructure.
Osterman said the continuation of the penny sales tax will allow the city to complete $40 million in paving but still leaves the city without a revenue source to fund future paving.
Then there is the city's aging water and sewer systems.
"Our underground systems have some age on them. They require a lot of work. We are going to have to replace and repair more water and sewer lines over the years than we typically do," Osterman said.
The city will also have to do something about its sewer main that crosses the city through Jeffries Creek.
"The creek rises, the manholes don't," Osterman said — a recipe for environmental problems.
"We are looking at one of two options to correct that problem. We have talked about and our primary goal would be to build an additional wastewater treatment plant in the west Florence area. However there may be some environmental issues we'll have to deal with. If not we have an alternative plan."
