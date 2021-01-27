Osterman: Florence projects making progress

"We are working through the final stages of design." Osterman said.

Currently there is some environmental work taking place on the site but earth moving is close, he said.

With the redevelopment the city is working on a street-scaping project along Evans Street.

The city manager said his office is on Evans Street and he sympathizes with motorists currently dealing with the project.

"If you drive down Evans Street now it's a pain, but that should finish up March or April and that will lead to a good looking entrance way to that area," he said.

The city's new baseball complex/stadium/track and field complex is also close to starting to show construction progress.

Osterman said bids were to be opened Wednesday on the project, which is going in adjacent to the city's tennis center on North Cashua Drive.

When completed the complex will offer a new stadium that will be home to the RedWolves, a series of baseball fields similar to the softball fields at Freedom Florence and a college-quality track & field facility.

"We hope this brings more people to Florence to participate in these activities," Osterman said.