Otis Elevator to build new line of digital elevators at Florence plant

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Otis Elevator plant near Florence will be the location where the company will build one of two lines of digitally connected elevators.
Otis Elevators recently introduced two new lines of digitally connected elevators – the Gen3 and Gen360 platforms – at an event held early last week.
Both new platforms use the Otis ONE internet of things digital platform, which provides, collects and analyzes data from the smart sensors in the elevators to deliver real-time performance information, proactive communication and predictive insights.
The technology also makes it possible to resolve many issues remotely and securely. And with cloud-based application programming interfaces, both platforms integrate with other smart building systems to create enhanced value for facility managers and passengers alike.
“The connected elevator represents our shared future and our vision for the seamless urban journey,” Otis President chief executive officer Judy Marks said in a news release. “It creates value for our customers with greater equipment uptime. It enhances the productivity of our own teams, and it exists at the heart of any smart building’s ecosystem.”
The Gen3 elevator will be constructed at Otis's Florence plant.
The elevator uses the design of the Gen2 elevator with the Otis One digital platform. It is also available with a viewing screen that provides information and entertainment to passengers while also allowing the passengers to video chat with the company's customer support center in an emergency.
Passengers can also call the elevator and log a destination from their smartphone – eliminating the need to push call buttons, as it is pre-programmed to sync with the Otis app.
The elevator also contains an air purifier and allows for voice and gesture inputs. It also includes a regeneration drive, LED lighting and sleep mode to help reduce energy usage and the elevator’s carbon footprint.