 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Our time': Joe Biden's commitment to environmental justice brings attention to Rev. Leo Woodberry's work
0 comments
featured

'Our time': Joe Biden's commitment to environmental justice brings attention to Rev. Leo Woodberry's work

{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Woodberry

Rev. Leo Woodberry recently was featured in a Bloomberg article about President Joe Biden's environmental justice plans.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – President Joe Biden's focus on environmental justice is stepping up the attention on the work of a Florence pastor. 

Rev. Leo Woodberry, the pastor of the Kingdom Living Temple, said that Biden's commitment to environmental justice – Biden's $2 trillion American Jobs Plan targets investing 40% of the climate and clean infrastructure investments in disadvantaged communities – has accelerated the national media's attention on his church's environmental work in Florence and across the state and country. 

He said that the past few months have been "kind of like our time" to bring attention to issues that he's been fighting to bring attention to for more than 30 years. 

Woodberry explained that environmental justice and racial issues have been linked together since former President Bill Clinton issued an executive order on what we now call climate change. Woodberry said that Clinton's executive order mentions five groups, including communities of color, Native American tribes and people with less resources. He added that African Americans and other people of color often established communities in out-of-the-way locales that often became the location for plants and other industrial polluters. Woodberry added that a survey recently showed that 78% of African Americans live with 30 minutes of a pollution-producing plant or an interstate highway. 

A Bloomberg article last week featured Woodberry's comments on Biden's plan to invest 40% of the climate and clean infrastructure parts of the American Jobs Plan in disproportionately affected communities.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Woodberry told Bloomberg that he wanted to make sure that local communities have a say in how the funding gets distributed. He said he wants to make sure people are being trained and getting jobs. He added that he did not want the money just going to contractors. 

He later added that he has shared his opinions with reporters from The Guardian and other national media outlets. However, journalists aren't the only ones seeking his opinions. 

Woodberry said he has met with members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate ,including U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. Woodberry also attended a conference in Madrid where he spoke with the Indonesian delegation. Indonesia is a series of islands in the Indian Ocean, making the country vulnerable to rising sea levels. 

All of the attention isn't slowing down Woodberry's work on environmental justice. 

He said Wednesday that the temple and its related community development corporation partnered with other organizations to assess the Green New Deal's impact on the Southeast. Woodberry said that there were some things that the group found that were not included in the proposal that were needed in the South. 

Woodberry said the temple continues to work to try to find a home for a hydro-farm for a collection of water-producing solar panels, and they plan to make additional sustainability announcements in the future.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. plans to lift most virus restrictions June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun
Local News

Search by Florence police yields cocaine, crack, marijuana, stolen gun

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florence man is behind bars following the execution of a search warrant. The Florence Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a search of a residence in the 900 block West Sumter Street yielded approximately 63 grams of cocaine base –commonly referred to as crack cocaine–, approximately 15 grams of cocaine, 103 grams of marijuana, and 2 handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses
Local News

McLeod, Darlington Raceway deliver second doses

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The chicane drivers had to handle at Darlington Raceway was different Thursday but community support was there in force and the end result was the same -- a short shot down pit row, a sharp left turn into the Cup Garage and a second COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert