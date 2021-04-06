'Our time': Joe Biden's commitment to environmental justice brings attention to Rev. Leo Woodberry's work

A Bloomberg article last week featured Woodberry's comments on Biden's plan to invest 40% of the climate and clean infrastructure parts of the American Jobs Plan in disproportionately affected communities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woodberry told Bloomberg that he wanted to make sure that local communities have a say in how the funding gets distributed. He said he wants to make sure people are being trained and getting jobs. He added that he did not want the money just going to contractors.

He later added that he has shared his opinions with reporters from The Guardian and other national media outlets. However, journalists aren't the only ones seeking his opinions.

Woodberry said he has met with members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate ,including U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. Woodberry also attended a conference in Madrid where he spoke with the Indonesian delegation. Indonesia is a series of islands in the Indian Ocean, making the country vulnerable to rising sea levels.

All of the attention isn't slowing down Woodberry's work on environmental justice.