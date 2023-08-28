HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Coker University’s Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery is currently hosting an exhibit titled “Out of Order” by artist Kristen Letts Kovak. The exhibit, which features artwork that investigates connections between visual, perceptual, and cognitive patterning, will be on display through Sept. 12.

Kovak is an artist, professor, and curator based in Pittsburgh, Pa. She earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Mercyhurst University and her master’s degree from Maryland Institute College of Art. Since 2012, Kovak has taught drawing, painting, and applied aesthetics at Carnegie Mellon University. Prior to her current appointment as assistant teaching professor and senior associate dean of the College of Fine Arts, she taught at Seton Hill University, Indiana University’s Creative Learning Center, and the School for Visual and Performing Arts

“‘Out of Order’ is a visual reflection on living with chronic illness, where even the present is wrapped in uncertainty,” said Kovak. “Each artwork begins as an unsettled conjecture, a proposition to react to and depart from. My initial plans are only speculative place-holders for a future reality. I deliberately resist clarity and shift images into a state of disarrangement, that while abstract, maintains a threadbare link to representation. The finished pieces are the accumulation of renegotiated pathways.”

Kovak uses surface articulations to explore the interplay of representation and abstraction -- estranging the familiar and naturalizing the non-objective.

“The complexity (of her work) pushes against the boundary where comprehensible becomes confusion,” said fellow artist Eric Lidji. “It reminds me of swimming in the ocean, where the destructive power of the water is always present in your mind, even when you feel capable of making it back to shore.”

Kovak examines common psychological, aesthetic and theoretical questions underlying seemingly diverse artistic practices. Her recent projects at SPACE gallery (“Cataloguing Pattern,” “Degrees of Separation,” and “Identity Play”) share a characteristic interest in balancing opposing forces to arrive at harmonious states of disequilibrium. She highlights the work of artists who challenge social, political, and material norms.

Kovack’s works have been exhibited widely in museums and galleries. Most recently, she has had solo exhibitions at 707 Penn Gallery, 709 Penn Gallery, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, St. Michael's College, Ohio University, Penn State, Baum School of Art, and the Arts Club of Washington. Her paintings and drawings have been featured in more than 50 group exhibitions including the Williamsburg Art and Historical Center, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Wildling Art Museum, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, IUPUI, Muskegon Museum of Art, Erie Art Museum, Museum of the Red River, and the Woodson Art Museum.

Coker University uses the Cecelia Coker Bell Gallery to broaden our student’s exposure to artists with regional, national, and international reputations. Interest in the gallery’s exhibits extends beyond the university community. The gallery has shown artists from France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Peru, Portugal, South Africa, and all regions within the United States.

Works exhibited in the gallery are for sale; however, the focus is not on sales. Sales are not common.

The Cecilia Coker Bell Gallery is located at 300 E College Ave. in Hartsville. For more information, visit www.coker.edu.