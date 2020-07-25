Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING FLORENCE AND DARLINGTON COUNTIES. FOR THE BLACK CREEK...INCLUDING QUINBY...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX. PHP?WFO=ILM THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING AT 930 PM EDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 AM EDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 7.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO A CREST OF 13.0 FEET TOMORROW EVENING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET, FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO ALL YARDS OF RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. THE CREEK SPILLS OVER ITS BANKS OFF HIGHWAY 327 IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. FLOODWATERS AFFECT SOME YARDS OF RESIDENCES IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.1 FEET ON 11/21/2015. &&