FLORENCE, S.C. — Capt. Scott Abrams kept his emotions in check Saturday throughout the change-of-command ceremony — a ceremony where his wife and three children looked on.
Speeches and salutes were delivered, the guidon passed to the next commander and boxed Chick-fil-A lunches handed out to those in attendance.
Abrams mostly kept his emotions in check as he addressed his former troops after the ceremony, at which time he was gifted some metal art and a plaque to commemorate his time in Florence.
His emotions, though, flowed freely when he was reunited with a family heirloom that will soon travel back to Germany with him. He knelt in the grass, opened it and felt the wooden tray that sat atop the inside of the trunk.
"I'm just overcome with emotion," Abrams said.
"My uncle kept it for safekeeping for many years. He was waiting for the right moment. He wanted me to have it," Abrams said of his grandfather's U.S. Army footlocker, issue date 1943, which traveled with his grandfather across Europe to wind up in Germany
And his uncle would be retired Maj. Gen. Wade H. McManus Jr.
"My grandfather passed away over 30 years ago when I was not even a year old," Abrams said after he opened and looked at the footlocker. "My dad was born in West Germany when it was still a divided country in Munich."
"It's just crazy how things kind of happened here with Capt. (Patrick) Gregg and how I'm going to be going overseas and going to a country where my dad was born and where my grandfather served," Abrams said.
His aunt and uncle kept the footlocker safe and in good condition.
"It's empty right now, but hopefully I'll be able to fill it up," Abrams said.
