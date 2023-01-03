OUTLOOK 2023: Affordable housing, economic development, youth programs a priority for Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The city of Lake City will focus on affordable housing, recreational opportunities and economic development this year, City Administrator William Hall said.

Lake City started its affordable housing initiative last year.

The city is partnering with Wade Development Group to build three-bedroom homes on city-owned property on Carver and Moore Streets. The houses will be sold for approximately $90,000.

The project uses $400,000 in American Recovery Act funds. The goal is to build five houses at a time as long as city property is available. House construction is expected to take three months depending on supply-chain and weather delays.

The city also has partnered with Karon Epps of EME Realty and loan officer Mark Vancil of Finance of America Mortgage to guide potential homeowners through the purchasing process.

The city of Lake City does not want to stop with affordable homes but wants to bring in regular housing developments as well.

“We are working on both sides of the fence,” Hall said. “We want to bring affordable homes and housing developments.”

Lake City has many projects started or in the planning stages that are designed to encourage growth in the city, Hall said.

The West Cole Road project already has started. The city is converting former Florence Darlington Technical College building on West Cole Road into a cultural arts/education center and a Lake City Parks & Recreation gymnasium.

The city, Hall said, is working with a company to secure funding for the gym.

When COVID-19 hit prices skyrocketed and the city couldn’t continue.

“We had to back off that project until we had more funds,” Hall said. “We need another $6 million dollars to build the gym. We have some things going on and construction taking place.”

Another target area getting city staff more engaged and more knowledgeable, Hall said.

“We have to make sure we are taking care of our community in an efficient way,” Hall said. “Our complaints are down and those are the small ways to measure growth. We used to have many residents complain to the city about various issues.”

Rrsidents would have complaints about the garbage and other issues, but the calls are less frequent.

The city is building on yesterday to make tomorrow a better day, Hall said.

Another focus in 2023 is engaging the youth.

The esports program is expected to be strengthened in the new year for the youth along with the Boys and Girls Scouts' program.

“As long as we keep the youth busy and occupied,” Hall said. “We can keep them out of trouble and out of gangs and that means we are doing the right thing.”