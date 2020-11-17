Outreach event connects Florence homeless to blessings, burgers

Bo Myers with Junebugs Cares Ministries said there are known pockets of homeless people in this area. He and others used this opportunity to provide assistance to those in need.

This was the first time trying to connect with people in this way, Scott said. He said other events like this one will be planned at other locations around the city.

Myers said the group is blessed to have an abundance of partners. In addition to the Salvation Army and Junebugs Cares Ministries, assisting with the event were House of Hope, The Naomi Project, Pee Dee Coalition, Pee Dee Community Action, Regeneration Shelter and Resurrection Shelter.

Scott said there has absolutely been an increase in need from the community since the coronavirus hit. He said many people are out of work, with no paycheck coming in and can’t provide for themselves and their families. He said just having children at home and not in school has blown many people’s food budgets.

“People who have needs will always have a need, but in the last nine months people who would not necessarily ask for help are coming in,” Scott said. “It is taking an emotional toll on them as well as a financial toll.”