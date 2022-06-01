Over 300 students from South Florence High School mark the end of a journey at the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 300 students from South Florence High School walked across the stage at the Florence Center to mark the end of their high school career and begin the next chapter of unlimited opportunity.

Whitney Edwards, the student body president, gave the welcome.

“Even though we will leave behind the comfort of knowing the halls, teachers, and students of South Florence High School, we look forward to the future,” Edwards said.

Samuel Reeder, the salutatorian, gave a message to his classmates on the importance of friendship. He will be attending Francis Marion University and will be double majoring in mechanical engineering and physics.

“Friendship is vital to success in life,” Reeder said. “I want you to ponder on how your friends have encouraged and supported you. Imagine that every person you met treated you with such kindness and encouragement as your own best friend. Imagine how better the world would be.

“John Evelyn once said that friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.”

“I hope we are all realizing the reason we are graduating today,” he continued. “That is to go out and change the world for the next generation. Let us befriend each other and love one another because that helps us improve. That is how we make change.”

Valedictorian Seth Crawford spoke about his time at South Florence and how it has shaped him.

Crawford will be attending Clemson University with 44 hours of college credit. He will be majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in nuclear engineering and radiological sciences. He graduated with a cumulative GPA of 5.597.

“If we look at each individual aspect of school, math taught us how to examine complex equations and find difficult solutions,” he said. “English taught us how to communicate with the world and analyze difficult thoughts. Science taught us to always be curious and question the world around us. History taught us to learn from others’ mistakes and be bold when faced with the opportunity. Athletics taught us how to work together and to push ourselves to become better. Clearly South Florence has prepared us as learners, thinkers, and doers.”

“South Florence High School class of ‘22 will not be defined by what we did during our time at South Florence, but we will be defined by what we go out and accomplish in the future. Ecclesiastes verse 3 verse 1 says that everything is a season. A time for every activity under heaven. Now is the time to celebrate and tomorrow is the time to change the world.”

Toward the end of the ceremony a diploma was given for Quay Dickens, a star athlete and South Florence homecoming king who was killed in a shooting in Myrtle Beach. His mother and father accepted the award on his behalf and the crowd roared in his honor. His father wore his cap and gown.

Principal Shand Josey gave a farewell address to the graduating class.

“Congratulations on reaching this milestone,” she said. “While this day closes the chapter on your high school career, it is our hope that this isn’t an end. It is a beginning. As you leave the halls of South Florence High School you take with you a firm foundation equipped with the education and skills necessary to be successful in your next step.

“Within each of you lies great potential and each of you has the opportunity to make an impact on the world around you. No matter what direction life takes you, may you always look back on your success at South Florence High School. Go out and make us proud, but more importantly make yourselves proud.”

The graduating class had a total of $4.7 million in scholarships.

There were 59 graduates who were Board of Trustees Scholars, 52 students graduated with double cords (a grade point average of 4.0 to 4.49), 131 students graduated with a single cords (3.0 to 3.99 average), 4 students will enter the armed forces, 10 students were Palmetto Fellows, and 4 students received South Carolina Academic Achievement Honors, 97 students received the Life scholarship, 137 students received the Hope scholarship, and there were 117 Career and Technical Education Scholars.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.