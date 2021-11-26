 Skip to main content
Over 600 people turn out for 30th annual YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee Turkey Trot
Over 600 people turn out for 30th annual YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee Turkey Trot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Over 600 people began their Thanksgiving day by running through downtown Hartsville. 

The YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee held its annual Turkey Trot Thursday morning outside its doors on Carolina Avenue. The event featured a kids fun run, a five kilometer race and a 10 kilometer race. 

The five-kilometer race was won by Holden Tutich with a time of 17:01. Trent Powers and Hans Payne were the second- and third-fastest finishing males. 

Katti Nutt was the fastest-finishing female with a time of 19:26. The second- and third-fastest finishing females were Sophie Hodge and Katherine Askins. 

The 10-kilometer race was won by Dan Meadows with a time of 39:06. Andy Parker and Michael Tucker were the next fastest finishers. 

Heather Burroughs was the fastest finishing female with a time of 49:53. The next fastest-finishing females were Mari Kaye Hayne and Emma Kate Hendrix. 

