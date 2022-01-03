Overnight storms spread chaos, power outages across Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winds Monday died down throughout the day in the wake of a cold front that dumped almost two inches of rain on the area as it blew over trees and plunged communities into darkness.

"Repairs have already started and damage assessment is underway. We expect to have estimated restoration times for our hardest hit areas populated on the map later in the day," Duke Energy posted atop its outage map for the Pee Dee.

That map indicated scattered outages throughout the area, several quite large.

More than 600 customers in West Florence had no power still at about noon Monday while 400 in the Centenary Community in Marion County were in the dark.

Dillon County outages were down to 162 customers, though earlier in the day were high enough that Dillon School District Four declared an e-instructional day and closed their buildings.

In and around Darlington, 100 customers remained without power.

"Due to the severity of damage and difficult restoration conditions, customers should prepare for outages of an extended duration," the utility posted to the outage map. "Thank you for your patience."