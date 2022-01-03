 Skip to main content
Overnight storms spread chaos, power outages across Pee Dee
Overnight storms spread chaos, power outages across Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Winds Monday died down throughout the day in the wake of a cold front that dumped almost two inches of rain on the area as it blew over trees and plunged communities into darkness.

"Repairs have already started and damage assessment is underway. We expect to have estimated restoration times for our hardest hit areas populated on the map later in the day," Duke Energy posted atop its outage map for the Pee Dee.

That map indicated scattered outages throughout the area, several quite large.

More than 600 customers in West Florence had no power still at about noon Monday while 400 in the Centenary Community in Marion County were in the dark.

Dillon County outages were down to 162 customers, though earlier in the day were high enough that Dillon School District Four declared an e-instructional day and closed their buildings.

In and around Darlington, 100 customers remained without power.

"Due to the severity of damage and difficult restoration conditions, customers should prepare for outages of an extended duration," the utility posted to the outage map. "Thank you for your patience."

Florence Regional Airport recorded 1.91 inches of rain overnight and sustained winds that hovered around 20 miles per hour with gusts above that.

At 5:53 a.m. the airport recorded a 60 mph wind gust.

The rain saturated soil and left some trees with little to hold onto and they blew over.

"We have several reports of downed trees and traffic accidents in various parts of Florence County," Florence County Emergency Management Division posted to its Facebook page. "Roads may still be impassable due to some debris in the roadway."

Gusting winds made it difficult for some school systems' bus drivers.

"Florence County School District 2 Schools are running delayed bus routes today due to wind gusts over 30 (miles per hour)" Pamplico schools posted to its Facebook page. "Students will not be penalized for being late to school due to weather." Johnsonville schools followed suit.

Other Florence County School Districts along with Darlington County students don't return to class until later in the week.

The rain is forecast to push Black Creek three beyond its banks overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. At 13 feet -- three feet above flood stage -- the creek will flood some yards and isolate neighborhoods along East Black Creek Road, according to the National Weather Service.

