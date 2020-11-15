Owens publishes second collection of essays

Her first book signing will be Nov. 21 at The Driggers House (260 E Myrtle Beach Highway, Scranton), which will be having its annual open house from 1-5 p.m. Other area authors will be available to sign their works as well. Owens is a member of the South Carolina Writers Association, an American Revolutionary War era reenactor and a member of NSDAR.

“My essays are like ‘micro-writings,’ so that means it doesn’t take long to read them. What might take a little more time is thinking about the words you’ve read. The synopsis on the book cover goes something like this. ‘Owens has learned something about nature and humans. She often explores in her essays people and the things they create. Always busy cultivating, people are at their best when they are cultivating what matters. But what matters? As an observer and recorder of people, places, and things, Owens assures others that significance is found in the trivial, and the mundane matters,’ Owens said.

Just as Gathering was intended to be read for inspiration and encouragement, Owens said, so too Cultivating.