Pacing 4 Pieces ready to run Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Pacing 4 Pieces Half Marathon and 5k Run/Walk will mark its 10th year when runners hit the starting line Saturday for a good cause -- the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee.

Presented by ACS Technologies and the Betty S. Campbell Foundation, the races will be start on the 200 Block of Dargan Street in downtown Florence -- the half marathon at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to a new route, there will be a “Battle of the Teams” for high schools in the Pee Dee. This competition will allow rival high school teams to compete, while spreading awareness and inclusion for the more than 400 students with autism spectrum disorder in Florence County Schools.

For those that don’t want to participate in the race, but still want to show support, there will be a PIECE JAM on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. and is open and free to the public.

There will be music, food and beverage vendors, kids zone with inflatables, activities and more.

If a family needs a quiet, sensory friendly location, the Florence County Museum will provide a space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.