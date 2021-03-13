Pacing 4 Pieces run mostly virtually, but some hit the trail in person

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's largest annual race — and the last one to take place before the pandemic shutdown last year — went virtual Saturday. Kind of.
"We are having a suggested route for our virtual runners in case people needed guidance today," said Amy Pennington with the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee.
She was referring to the Ninth Annual Pacing for Pieces 5K and Half Marathon.
"The half marathon started at 7:30 a.m. and we have a suggested time frame for the 5K-ers to come out from 8 to 10 a.m," she said.
The virtual event happened behind the Bean Bar on West Palmetto Street and the routes for it included the rail trail for the 5k and the rail trail and a surrounding neighborhood for the half marathon.
In times when there is not a pandemic the race is run on Cheves Street and Gregg and King avenues and includes a block party — the Piece Jam — afterward.
"We hope to get back to what we had before with the 100 block where we had the after party, the Piece Jam. This year out of precaution for our families, we have a lot of medically fragile families that we serve and be mindful of that," said Jessica Brown, executive director of the center. "Until everybody gets back in school full time we decided to keep it virtual and hopefully people can be out in the community and enjoy today and realize it is Pacing for Pieces, always the second Saturday in March and still celebrate our ASD community."
The race had 305 registrants this year, some running virtually from as far away as California, Texas, West Virginia and Virginia, Brown said.
Fewer than 100 turned out in person Saturday with a handful running the half marathon, then a cluster that started at 8 a.m. and a steady stream of others that arrived and and hit the course throughout the morning.
Brown said next year's race — on the second Saturday in March — could be a qualifying race for other events.