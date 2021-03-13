Pacing 4 Pieces run mostly virtually, but some hit the trail in person

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's largest annual race — and the last one to take place before the pandemic shutdown last year — went virtual Saturday. Kind of.

"We are having a suggested route for our virtual runners in case people needed guidance today," said Amy Pennington with the Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee.

She was referring to the Ninth Annual Pacing for Pieces 5K and Half Marathon.

"The half marathon started at 7:30 a.m. and we have a suggested time frame for the 5K-ers to come out from 8 to 10 a.m," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The virtual event happened behind the Bean Bar on West Palmetto Street and the routes for it included the rail trail for the 5k and the rail trail and a surrounding neighborhood for the half marathon.

In times when there is not a pandemic the race is run on Cheves Street and Gregg and King avenues and includes a block party — the Piece Jam — afterward.