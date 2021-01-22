Packers, runners are Help 4 Kids Florence’s army

• Ken started his volunteering in 2015. He felt the need to volunteer in some way, and then his neighbor asked him to come and pack bags with her. “God made it easy for me to volunteer,” he said. “I packed in the evenings before I retired, and now that I am retired, I can volunteer at morning packing as well.” Ken keeps the inventory bins loaded, comes in before scheduled groups and fills bins, breaks down boxes for recycling, moves deliver food to their space in the warehouse and volunteers as a back-up runner delivering bags to the schools. Ken says he loves to volunteer to help feed hungry children.

• Margaret was still working at the library when she stopped in at her church one day after work. Diane Welsh, the president of H4KF, was speaking to the Presbyterian Women at John Calvin. She started volunteering each week after work and continues to volunteer in retirement. Margaret said, “It is hard to think of hungry children. I am happy to be able to help.”

Runners

• Billie and Ernie Rollins have been volunteers since 2016. They became aware of H4KF from the articles in the paper during Childhood Hunger Awareness Week. A friend invited them to try volunteering, and they have been involved since. “He made it so easy, even shadowed our first delivery to make sure we were OK,” Billie said. She is so happy to have a way to give back to her community. “It makes me feel so good to give those little children food each week,” she said. “I like knowing they will have food over the weekend. I never get tired of seeing the smiles on the faces of the precious children when we drive up in our red truck with their bags.” Ernie loves seeing the children smiles when they drive up to the school. Some of the children even offer to help him with the bags. These children are close to his heart. Billie and Ernie enjoying volunteering together. They both hope to continue for many years.