Packers, runners are Help 4 Kids Florence’s army

Seventh in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — Help 4 Kids Florence is an all-volunteer organizes that provides approximately 2,000 bags of food to “food insecure” elementary school children in Florence County schools each week.
H4KF has some 110 volunteers that meet each week to pack bags with food items and deliver them to their schools.
These are the voices of some of the volunteers.
Packers
• Sandra has volunteered for six years and her friend Hope for four years. They did not know each other before they began packing bags together. They formed a great friendship.
• Sandra wanted to volunteer because she loves children and has a heart to help those in need. Hope’s son had done a service project at H4KF and told her about it. Neither Sandra nor Hope knew there were so many hungry children in Florence. They pack once a week and love the camaraderie of the Tuesday packing group. They have made new friends and enjoy helping hungry children.
• Sherry was a teacher in a school where H4KF delivered bags each week. She had never heard of H4KF until she saw the cart of bags in the hall at her school. She asked a student in her class who received a bag who it was from. She heard about H4KF a second time when a friend invited her to join her at a packing. She joined her friend and has been a volunteer since that first Tuesday. Sherry brought her husband and son to pack, and they all continue to volunteer.
• Ken started his volunteering in 2015. He felt the need to volunteer in some way, and then his neighbor asked him to come and pack bags with her. “God made it easy for me to volunteer,” he said. “I packed in the evenings before I retired, and now that I am retired, I can volunteer at morning packing as well.” Ken keeps the inventory bins loaded, comes in before scheduled groups and fills bins, breaks down boxes for recycling, moves deliver food to their space in the warehouse and volunteers as a back-up runner delivering bags to the schools. Ken says he loves to volunteer to help feed hungry children.
• Margaret was still working at the library when she stopped in at her church one day after work. Diane Welsh, the president of H4KF, was speaking to the Presbyterian Women at John Calvin. She started volunteering each week after work and continues to volunteer in retirement. Margaret said, “It is hard to think of hungry children. I am happy to be able to help.”
Runners
• Billie and Ernie Rollins have been volunteers since 2016. They became aware of H4KF from the articles in the paper during Childhood Hunger Awareness Week. A friend invited them to try volunteering, and they have been involved since. “He made it so easy, even shadowed our first delivery to make sure we were OK,” Billie said. She is so happy to have a way to give back to her community. “It makes me feel so good to give those little children food each week,” she said. “I like knowing they will have food over the weekend. I never get tired of seeing the smiles on the faces of the precious children when we drive up in our red truck with their bags.” Ernie loves seeing the children smiles when they drive up to the school. Some of the children even offer to help him with the bags. These children are close to his heart. Billie and Ernie enjoying volunteering together. They both hope to continue for many years.
• Pauline has been a volunteer for more than six years. She had a conversation with a volunteer at their church. She decided she needed something to do during her retirement. She says it is so easy to work with H4KF, everything runs so smoothly, even during the unpredictable days of COVID-19 interrupting deliveries. “I always receive text messages alerting me to changes in a timely fashion so that I can adjust by schedule,” “Pauline said. “I love the precious children that get the bags, and it makes me happy knowing I am a part of the group that fills their weekend hunger gap.”
• Elizabeth Meire and her brother began volunteering for H4KF this year. Their mother inspired them to get involved, and so they did. Elizabeth said the need is so great in the community and the organization is so wholesome that she really enjoys delivering the bags each week. “Filling the needs of hungry children is a good thing,” she said.