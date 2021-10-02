PAINT IT PINK: April Munn looks at life differently after breast cancer diagnosis

If a silver lining can be found in the worst of times, Munn said COIVD-19 was a blessing.

Munn said COVID-19 had just raised its ugly head when she found out she had cancer.

“I was working from home, and I was surrounded by my family,” she said.

Her son, a student at Columbia University in New York, was home because of COVID. Her daughter, a student at Trinity Collegiate, was also at home. Her son, Carson, is now a junior at Columbia and her daughter, Grace is a senior at Trinity.

Munn said her hair fell out during the treatment process, and she was thankful to be at home.

“My son said I should get in front of it, so I shaved my head when my hair started to fall out in clumps,” Munn said.

He said she should move forward and fight this cancer.

“I was treated great at McLeod,” Munn said. “I am very healthy and strong now and feel good.”

Munn said her hair is back and at first it came back gray. Now it is dark and curly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is different,” she said. “It is not my hair. As a woman, we identify with our hair.”