PAINT IT PINK: Making life normal as possible helped one breast cancer survivor through ordeal

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even the smallest lump/bump can be a telltale sign of breast cancer. That is why having a mammogram regularly is so important and having every lump detected in your breast checked out.
“It is easy to be scared and not want to have it checked out, but most of the time the lumps we find are nothing at all,” said Tammy Moore, a breast cancer survivor.
She said it is better to see a doctor right away and eliminate the worry or confirm the suspicion.
“I found a pea-size bump on the side of my right breast,” Moore said.
She only noticed it after holding her arms over her head during a routine self-examination.
“That is when I saw it,” she said. “Since Phil (her husband) is a doctor, I showed him.”
Moore said God had a hand in her finding the bump and finding it early.
“It was in under the skin but it was clearly something. It didn’t hurt. It was very small, but it wasn’t small in medical terms,” Moore said. “I was lucky I discovered it when I did.”
Moore said she had regular mammograms, but her OBGYN had retired that year and she hadn’t gotten to scheduling her yearly mammogram, which was due that January or February.
Moore said her husband, Dr. Philp Moore, an anesthesiologist at MUSC-Florence, told her she needed to have a mammogram right away.
“I got the mammogram the next day,” she said. The cancer diagnosis came on Jan. 22, 2019.
“If I hadn’t found the bump and acted on it,” Moore said, “the outcome would have been much different.”
Moore said treatment included a lumpectomy, followed by chemotherapy and radiation.
“Chemotherapy went as well as chemo goes,” Moore said.
She said it is no walk in the park but not as bad as anticipated.
Moore said the people in radiation made it as easy as possible. She had to go every weekday at 1:15 p.m. for 6½ weeks to MUSC Health-Florence Division.
“My hair fell out, and I was tired,” Moore said.
She said the tiredness came on gradually. She said usually the first day of chemo and the day after are OK, but by the third day, she was really tired.
Moore was a power walker before cancer. She didn’t have the energy during treatment to power walk, but she continued to walk around her small backyard several times every day.
“I knew if I sat down I’d never get back up,” she said.
Moore said during the treatment your life doesn’t stop. She said they went on college visits with their youngest daughter, who was still in high school.
“All is doable,” Moore said. “Life doesn’t stop. Some things just might take a little longer to do.”
Moore finished her treatment in July 2019.
She said that you think at the end of radiation treatments you will be 100%, but it takes time to get there. It might take a year to get your strength back, she said.
You have to build a new life after the cancer, she said.
“This is just a bump in the road,” she said.
Having a doctor in the family can be a blessing and a curse, Moore said. She said her husband knew that she should get the bump examined right away and encouraged it.
“He has seen so much,” she said. “That made him extremely concerned, and that was scary.”
Moore said her husband would awake in the night and get up worrying.
“He thought he was hiding his concern,” she said.
Moore said her youngest daughter was still at home during the cancer treatments.
When people started bringing food to them and showing concern in other ways, Moore said her daughter said this isn’t a funeral. She knew then that they needed to make life as normal as possible to show that they would get through this.
“To see the concern on people’s faces was horrifying,” Moore said. “I didn’t tell many people outside my church until after it was over.”
Moore said her hairdresser helped make her look as normal as possible when her hair fell out. Moore went to Little River before it started to fall out to get a wig. She said a person there fits cancer patients with wigs.
“I looked like someone else,” she said. “I took the wig to my hairdresser who made it look just like my hair.”
Being private with her feelings helped Moore cope with the cancer. She said that isn’t the way everyone reacts, but it was her way. She said people handle the situation differently, but everyone is scared.
“I learned that you just have to do,” she said.
She said when you come out on the other side of cancer, life goes on. You become a stronger person because of it.
This year, Moore said her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having gone through it herself made the journey for her mother easier.
Moore said she knew what to expect. She could pass on to her mother little things she learned to make the treatment easier, like chewing on ice when having the chemo will help you not get blisters in your mouth.
Moore grew up in Monroe, Georgia. She was a biologist for the U.S Environmental Protection Agency in Atlanta for 13 years.
She said there could have been things she was exposed to that attributed to her getting cancer.
“I tested waste water; no telling what I came in contact with,” she said.
It didn’t show up in genetic testing, she said.
Prior to the cancer, Moore was a stay-at-home mom for three daughters. The youngest one just left home a year ago for college at Francis Marion University. One lives in North Carolina and the other in Florida. Her mother also lives in Florida.
“I do a lot of driving to see everyone,” she said. “I enjoy listening to books in the car. My favorites are romantic comedy.”
Moore said she doesn’t care for anything political or sad.
“It needs to be light and funny,” she said.
She also likes going to the gym and taking Yoga classes.
Moore said she gave up power walking. After the cancer treatments, she said she became more sensitive to getting hot.
“It takes a lot out of me,” Moore said. “I prefer now to exercise where it is air-conditioned.”
As a bonus during cancer treatments, Moore said, “I got a puppy.”
The new puppy named Harper is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.