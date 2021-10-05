PAINT IT PINK: Making life normal as possible helped one breast cancer survivor through ordeal

“To see the concern on people’s faces was horrifying,” Moore said. “I didn’t tell many people outside my church until after it was over.”

Moore said her hairdresser helped make her look as normal as possible when her hair fell out. Moore went to Little River before it started to fall out to get a wig. She said a person there fits cancer patients with wigs.

“I looked like someone else,” she said. “I took the wig to my hairdresser who made it look just like my hair.”

Being private with her feelings helped Moore cope with the cancer. She said that isn’t the way everyone reacts, but it was her way. She said people handle the situation differently, but everyone is scared.

“I learned that you just have to do,” she said.

She said when you come out on the other side of cancer, life goes on. You become a stronger person because of it.

This year, Moore said her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having gone through it herself made the journey for her mother easier.

Moore said she knew what to expect. She could pass on to her mother little things she learned to make the treatment easier, like chewing on ice when having the chemo will help you not get blisters in your mouth.