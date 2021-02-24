 Skip to main content
PAL baseball signup opens
FLORENCE, S.C. -- If it's time for pitchers and catchers to report for spring training that means it's time for parents to report for youth baseball signups.

City of Florence PAL Little League registration is open and $41 per player. The fee includes jersey, insurance, and hat.

Age groups are:

  • 5 - 6 Year Olds
  • 7- 8 Year Olds
  • 9 - 10 Year Olds
  • 11 -12 Year Olds

Registration closes March 4.

Get your child signed up and registered here.

