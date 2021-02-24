PAL baseball signup opens

FLORENCE, S.C. -- If it's time for pitchers and catchers to report for spring training that means it's time for parents to report for youth baseball signups.
City of Florence PAL Little League registration is open and $41 per player. The fee includes jersey, insurance, and hat.
Age groups are:
- 5 - 6 Year Olds
- 7- 8 Year Olds
- 9 - 10 Year Olds
- 11 -12 Year Olds
Registration closes March 4.
Get your child signed up and registered here.
