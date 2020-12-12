Palmetto Cruisers' Saturday show raised toys for children at Chrsitmas

FLORENCE, S.C. — Highland Park United Methodist Church's parking lot rapidly filled with cars, gifts and Christmas cheer for Palmetto Cruiser's annual Cruisers for Kids car show.

This is the third year the car club has had this event as a way to raise money and toys to help families in need at Christmas, said Monica Fazio.

Saturday's show started at 9 a.m. and by 9:45 a.m. toy donations filled the back of an SUV and collected in a pile at the end of the registration table "and it's still early," Fazio said.

"Somebody brought blankets," Fazio said. A pile of fleece blankets, about five to a bag, were collected at the base of the pile.

There was no entry fee for Saturday's show, just donations.

The donations will be distributed to Sandy Bay Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kingstree and the Effingham Church of God, Fazio said.