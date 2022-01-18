Palmetto State Teachers Association executive director running for superintendent of education

LEXINGTON, S.C. – The executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association is running to be South Carolina's next superintendent of education.

Republican Kathy Maness announced her candidacy Monday afternoon at the Palmetto Collegiate Institute.

The teachers association is one of two organizations representing teachers in South Carolina. The other organization is the South Carolina Education Association.

Maness said she initially did not want to run, but after prayer and reflection felt she had to run.

“Year after year, I’ve witnessed firsthand the federal and state government taking decision-making away from parents, teachers, and principals while pushing their political agendas.” she said at the announcement. “We need someone who understands South Carolina public schools to get our education back to the classroom, back in the hands of parents and teachers, and out of the hands of politicians and bureaucrats in D.C. and Columbia.”

Maness stressed the need for major education reform in South Carolina including the teacher shortage, education standards, school choice, and returning decision making to the local communities.