Palmetto State Teachers Association unveils 2021 legislative agenda

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The largest organization of professional educators has released its 2021 to-do list for South Carolina lawmakers.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association released its legislative agenda Monday, around six weeks ahead of the Jan. 12, 2021 start of the 124th session of the South Carolina General Assembly.

The association's top priorities are improving teacher recruitment and retention through improved pay and benefits, providing students with greater interventions and support in early literacy, providing teachers with protected planning and work time during the school day, reducing and enforcing state regulations for class size caps and max student loads and a reduction of standardized testing.

Improved pay and benefits

The association's agenda calls for a first order of business for the General Assembly to be fulfilling the previous session's promises to teachers to retroactively fund step pay increases for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

South Carolina teachers are divided into groups based on how long they have served as a teacher. Each level of service a teacher reaches is a new step. Each new step the teacher reaches means a higher salary.