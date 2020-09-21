Palms Course at Lake Oakdale sells for $1.44 million

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Palms Course at Lake Oakdale has been sold.
Florence County property tax records indicate the property upon which the golf course sat was sold on Sept. 10 to Claussen Developers LLC for $1.44 million.
It is not yet known what that company plans to do with the property.
There are three fee in lieu of tax agreements with unidentified companies currently going through the approval process of the Florence County Council.
An ordinance approving an agreement with Project Star, which has been delayed since last December, was deferred again at Thursday's meeting of the county council. An ordinance including unspecified property in Florence and Darlington Counties owned by the company also was deferred.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties. There no additions of jobs specified in the ordinance.
Nothing was provided to the council during open session about the company. However, the council did meet in executive session to discuss an unspecified economic development contractual matter. The council took no action during the executive session or upon returning to open session.
The county council also deferred second reading of an ordinance approving an agreement with Project Lightning Bolt.
Nothing was provided to the council during open session about the company. However, the council did meet in executive session to discuss an unspecified economic development contractual matter. The council took no action during the executive session or upon returning to open session.
An ordinance approving an agreement with Project Horseshoe Falls was introduced by title only at Thursday's meeting of the council.
Nothing was provided to the council during open session about the company. However, the council did meet in executive session to discuss an unspecified economic development contractual matter. The council took no action during the executive session or upon returning to open session.
The Florence City Council approved a controversial annexation and zoning request for properties near the golf course in January 2019. The residents surrounding the land to be developed into homes were concerned about the increased traffic and the connection of the property to the city's existing limits.
A small portion of the golf course property was annexed at the time to provide a connection to existing city limits.
The Palms Course at Lake Oakdale closed in late September 2019. It was also previously known as the Oakdale Country Club.
