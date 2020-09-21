Palms Course at Lake Oakdale sells for $1.44 million

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Palms Course at Lake Oakdale has been sold.

Florence County property tax records indicate the property upon which the golf course sat was sold on Sept. 10 to Claussen Developers LLC for $1.44 million.

It is not yet known what that company plans to do with the property.

There are three fee in lieu of tax agreements with unidentified companies currently going through the approval process of the Florence County Council.

An ordinance approving an agreement with Project Star, which has been delayed since last December, was deferred again at Thursday's meeting of the county council. An ordinance including unspecified property in Florence and Darlington Counties owned by the company also was deferred.

Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties. There no additions of jobs specified in the ordinance.

Nothing was provided to the council during open session about the company. However, the council did meet in executive session to discuss an unspecified economic development contractual matter. The council took no action during the executive session or upon returning to open session.