Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon.
Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University.
Before introducing panelists Andy Carr of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Ethel Bunch from Sustain SC, Rick Oppendisano from Delta Bravo and Stijn Van de Velde of Gemba Systems, she spoke about the state's technical college system.
South Carolina has 16 technical colleges including Florence-Darlington Technical College, Williamsburg Technical College and Northeastern Technical College in the Pee Dee.
"We have the best technical colleges in the country," Evette said. "I know this because I was in Cincinnati where my 49 counterparts are continuously asking to come to our state to see what we're doing. We are creating the workforce of tomorrow through our technical college programs."
She said that she and Gov. Henry McMaster were trying to rewrite the narratives on technical college education. Evette said that technical college had become a second-tier option and that needed to change.
"Every time I speak – especially when I'm speaking to business leaders – I want to talk about how we need to change that narrative," Evette said. She said that people needed to be talking to high schoolers and middle schoolers about the opportunities available with a technical college education. "So I challenge everybody always to make sure that you are the change in that narrative."
Evette was introduced by House Speaker Jay Lucas.
Other events at the summit included speeches from Lucas, Coker University President Natalie Harder, Darlington County Economic Development Director Lewis Brown and the South Carolina Department of Commerce's Mandy Brawley.
There were also presentations from the Department of Commerce, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, OpExchange, Sustain SC, the Darlington County Institute of Technology, Florence-Darlington Tech, readySC, Ezone, the Pee Dee Council of Governments and Apprenticeship Carolina.