Pamela Evette challenges Darlington County business leaders to change the narrative of technical education

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette issued a challenge to those attending the Darlington County Economic Development Summit Tuesday afternoon.

Evette, a Republican who was elected lieutenant governor in 2018, moderated a panel at the summit held Tuesday morning at the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center on the campus of Coker University.

Before introducing panelists Andy Carr of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Ethel Bunch from Sustain SC, Rick Oppendisano from Delta Bravo and Stijn Van de Velde of Gemba Systems, she spoke about the state's technical college system.

South Carolina has 16 technical colleges including Florence-Darlington Technical College, Williamsburg Technical College and Northeastern Technical College in the Pee Dee.

"We have the best technical colleges in the country," Evette said. "I know this because I was in Cincinnati where my 49 counterparts are continuously asking to come to our state to see what we're doing. We are creating the workforce of tomorrow through our technical college programs."