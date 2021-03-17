Pamela Evette: 'I never thought that there was a [glass] ceiling'

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette says she never thought a glass ceiling existed that prevents women from advancing in their careers.
Evette, South Carolina's 93rd lieutenant governor, provided the keynote address at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce outlook luncheon held Wednesday at the Florence Center.
After her speech highlighting the state's response to COVID-19, Evette was asked about the the status of women in politics and her feelings on the state of the glass ceiling.
The glass ceiling is a common metaphor for an unspoken barrier on the careers of minorities and women in particular.
"So, I am a female that grew up with three older brothers," Evette said. "So, for me, I never thought that there was a ceiling because I never was told there was a ceiling. I was told I could do or be anything that I ever wanted to do or be as long as I worked hard enough to get there."
She added that she and her husband, David, started an accounting and professional company that has become a nationally recognized company. Evette said she thought it was great that more women were feeling empowered to enter politics and the business world.
Congresswoman Nancy Mace became the first Republican woman to be elected to Congress from South Carolina in the 2020 general election. Evette is the first Republican woman lieutenant governor. And, locally, Teresa Myers Ervin is Florence's first female mayor.
"There are no limitations," Evette said.
She also shared a story about a call her office received shortly after she was elected to the role in 2018. Evette said that the father of a a 6-year-old named Fern met with her to let Fern know that women could work at the Statehouse, too.
Evette was noncommittal when asked about her political future.
She has one year remaining on her term as lieutenant governor. Evette and her running mate, Gov. Henry McMaster, are eligible to seek a second term in 2022.
"I love being lieutenant governor," she said. "It is something that I could only imagine that I would be able to give back and serve. It is the biggest honor that I have is serving you and the people of South Carolina. What I have to say is that I never know what the next door God is going to open."
She added that she loves what she does now and that she loves serving with McMaster.