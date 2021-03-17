Pamela Evette: 'I never thought that there was a [glass] ceiling'

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette says she never thought a glass ceiling existed that prevents women from advancing in their careers.

Evette, South Carolina's 93rd lieutenant governor, provided the keynote address at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce outlook luncheon held Wednesday at the Florence Center.

After her speech highlighting the state's response to COVID-19, Evette was asked about the the status of women in politics and her feelings on the state of the glass ceiling.

The glass ceiling is a common metaphor for an unspoken barrier on the careers of minorities and women in particular.

"So, I am a female that grew up with three older brothers," Evette said. "So, for me, I never thought that there was a ceiling because I never was told there was a ceiling. I was told I could do or be anything that I ever wanted to do or be as long as I worked hard enough to get there."

She added that she and her husband, David, started an accounting and professional company that has become a nationally recognized company. Evette said she thought it was great that more women were feeling empowered to enter politics and the business world.