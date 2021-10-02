 Skip to main content
Pamplico car show, fall festival draws a crowd
top story

Pamplico car show, fall festival draws a crowd

PAMPLICO, S.C. — About 100 cars, bikes and pickup trucks and rat rods turned out Saturday for the Ninth Annual Cypress Festival Car, Truck and Bike Show in Pamplico.

Presented in conjunction with Pamplico's annual festival, the show was put on by Palmetto Cruisers car club.

The car show occupied two blocks of downtown Pamplico along with Service Motor Company's lot with a mix of vintages, restorations and modifications in competition for show honors — along with food vendors, dunking booths and craft sellers all in competition for the attendees' dollars.

Pete Rossi brought his 1942 flat-head Harley-Davidson to the show.

It was a former Army bike, but most of the Army items had been removed by the time he got it.

"When I got it it was a front end, seized engine, transmission and back fender. Everything else I got at swap meets. I've had it for 15 years," Rossi said.

The 45cc engine is paired with a three-speed transmission and will run about 55 miles an hour, he said, and the engine gets rebuilt about every 2,000 miles.

Vintages varied from relatively new cars that had been seriously modified to rides from the 1940s still in nearly original condition — except for a newer radio with an MP3 player attached to it.

