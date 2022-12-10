Pamplico Christmas Parade met with enthusiasm

PAMPLICO, S.C. — The palpable enthusiasm Saturday for Pamplico's annual Christmas Parade more than made up for gray skies and a cold breeze.

Santa drew applause as his fire truck turned south onto S.C. 151 as candy rained down around — and occasionally on — those who turned out for the Pamplico Christmas Parade.

As it rolled, and frequently stopped, along the way children of all ages — and some adults — rushed out with plastic bags in hand to scoop up the candy that didn't fly far enough to hit the sidewalk

This year's parade started on East Main Street before rolling south on Pamplico Highway with Sen. Mike Reichenback and wife Charise as grand marshals.

They were led by Hannah-Pamplico's JROTC cadets and followed by a host of elected officials, tractors, sports cars and Shriners — several groups of Shriners.

Santa rode into town with Mrs. Claus and an elf high atop Hannah-Salem-Friendfield's support truck, tossing candy from both sides to the crowd below.

This year's parade took about 30 minutes to pass.