Pamplico Highway Crash sends one to hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. − One person was taken to a Florence area hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash that left Pamplico Highway in Florence curtailed to one lane in either direction.
The crash happened when a southbound pickup truck on Pamplico Highway ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked in the turn lane making a delivery.
Howe Springs firefighters had to cut the truck apart to extricate the driver who was transported by medics with Florence County EMS.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
