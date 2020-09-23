 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pamplico Highway sewer line break releases 20,000 gallons of sewage into Jeffries Creek
0 comments

Pamplico Highway sewer line break releases 20,000 gallons of sewage into Jeffries Creek

Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — An estimated 20,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into Jeffries Creek from a leak in a city of Florence sewer main. 

Analyzed water samples from Jeffries Creek document that there is no threat to public health or the environment according to a media advisory issued Wednesday afternoon. 

The discharge occurred on Sept. 17 when an 18 inch sanitary sewer force main, located within the 1400 block of Pamplico Highway, broke. 

The released material flowed into the creek via stormwater catch basins along Pamplico Highway.

City staff responded at 7 p.m. and shut off the lift station that uses the broken sewer force main around 8:45 p.m.

The city completed the installation of a new section of pipe at approximately 5 a.m. the next morning.

Staff have also cleaned visible solids at the overflow site and used lime to disinfect the affected area. 

The information about the release is provided according to the city policy of public notification for sanitary sewer overflows. In July 2008, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control  required wastewater collection system operators, including the city to enact public notification programs related to sanitary sewer overflows. In response, the city developed a policy for releasing information on overflows of 5,000 gallons and over.

For more information, contact utilities director Michael Hemingway at 843-665-3236 or the department of health and environmental control at 843-661-4825.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade
Local News

Amir Cooper's return home marked by parade

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence residents held a parade to mark the homecoming of Amir Cooper Saturday morning. Cooper had an eye and a small portion of his face removed after doctors found mold and fungus were growing behind his eye. Cooper spent seven weeks in the hospital in Charleston and another two weeks at McLeod Regional Medical Center. The parade ran from 1007 Kershaw St. down Ballard Street to East Pine Street and along East Pine to an empty lot near its intersection with Charlotte Street. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert