Pamplico Highway sewer line break releases 20,000 gallons of sewage into Jeffries Creek

FLORENCE, S.C. — An estimated 20,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into Jeffries Creek from a leak in a city of Florence sewer main.

Analyzed water samples from Jeffries Creek document that there is no threat to public health or the environment according to a media advisory issued Wednesday afternoon.

The discharge occurred on Sept. 17 when an 18 inch sanitary sewer force main, located within the 1400 block of Pamplico Highway, broke.

The released material flowed into the creek via stormwater catch basins along Pamplico Highway.

City staff responded at 7 p.m. and shut off the lift station that uses the broken sewer force main around 8:45 p.m.

The city completed the installation of a new section of pipe at approximately 5 a.m. the next morning.

Staff have also cleaned visible solids at the overflow site and used lime to disinfect the affected area.