Pamplico, HP schools honor Cockfield for 46 years of service
Pamplico, HP schools honor Cockfield for 46 years of service

Phillip Cockfield

Hannah-Pamplico's Phillip Cockfield is overcome with emotion as the school system and the town of Pamplico honor him with a proclamation and a day off for his 46 years of service to the schools, the students and the community of Pamplico.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

PAMPLICO, S.C. — The town of Pamplico and Hannah-Pamplico Schools took time out Thursday to honor 46-year-employee Phillip Cockfield.

"The reason we're all here is that a community is judged on its people and we happen to have the best community in Florence County because of the people," said Pamplico Mayor Marshall Munn as he stood at the lectern, picture frame in hand.

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Town of Pamplico and Hannah-Pamplico Schools Thursday took time out to honor one of their own -- 46-year-employee Phillip Cockfield.

Summer school students were gathered in the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym for the presentation.

"In 1975 I was 15 years old and I met a guy down at the old Gibbs School, my first day of school, and he showed me where my room was and he said, 'If there's anything you ever need you call on me,' and that person was Mr. Phillip Cockfield," Munn said. "He's helped people all over town, I don't even know when he gets a chance to rest. He's always helping somebody or this school."

Phillip Cockfield

Hannah-Pamplico's Phillip Cockfield smiles Thursday morning after he was presented a town of Pamplico proclamation in his honor during a brief ceremony in the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School Gym.

A Hannah Town Council proclamation described Cockfield  as custodian, bus driver, big brother, maintenance man, groundskeeper, father figure, adviser, and mentor.  Cockfield was a man of few words but many tears when called to the lectern in the gym at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School to receive a framed copy of his proclamation.

"You're putting me in a spot here. First of all I'd like to thank God and Jesus for me being able ..." he got out before emotions first overcame him.

"We love you, PC, we love you," several people in the crowd shouted during his pause.

Phillip Cockfield

Brittany Owens, school resource officer, and Benji Hicks, teacher, hold a banner that shows that July 1, 2021, was declared Phillip Cockfield Day in the town of Pamplico and at Hannah-Pamplico High School.

"For being able to be here to help. Thank you," Cockfield concluded, raised a hand and walked away from the lectern.

But not far before LeGrande Richardson with Florence School District Two (Hannah-Pamplico schools) corralled him for a handshake and pictures.

Lots of pictures. Everybody wanted one of them posing with him.

"It was a big surprise. I thank God for being able to be here this long — and Jesus," Cockfield said between photos. "Some days were good and some were bad, but most were good, working hard and trying to keep the children safe."

Phillip Cockfield

Pamplico Mayor Marshall Munn and Hannah-Pamplico's Phillip Cockfield look at the framed proclamation that the town presented to him for his 46 years of service to the schools.

Not a bad career for somebody who didn't actually apply for the job.

"I was out of a job. And the principal of the school back then told my sister, 'What I was doing?' and she said, 'Nothing' And he said, 'Tell him to come out, I need him to do a favor for me' and that was in 1975. I went to do that favor and I've been in the school system ever since," he said.

Phillip Cockfield

Hannah-Pamplico's Phillip Cockfield, center, poses Thursday morning after he was presented a town of Pamplico proclamation in his honor during a brief ceremony in the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School Gym.

In his years he has done "a little bit of everything," he said — including a bit of teaching.

"I kept classrooms too when a teacher was out until they could get a substitute teacher to come in," he said.

He started driving activity buses, then went on to school buses — chores he continues to do.

''I don't work on air conditioners but everything else I try to tackle it and fix it," Cockfield said.

And retirement isn't in his immediate future.

"Not right now, because I'm still kinda in good health and I just get bored sitting around the house. I have to be doing something, be active," he said.

