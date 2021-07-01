Pamplico, HP schools honor Cockfield for 46 years of service

"We love you, PC, we love you," several people in the crowd shouted during his pause.

"For being able to be here to help. Thank you," Cockfield concluded, raised a hand and walked away from the lectern.

But not far before LeGrande Richardson with Florence School District Two (Hannah-Pamplico schools) corralled him for a handshake and pictures.

Lots of pictures. Everybody wanted one of them posing with him.

"It was a big surprise. I thank God for being able to be here this long — and Jesus," Cockfield said between photos. "Some days were good and some were bad, but most were good, working hard and trying to keep the children safe."

Not a bad career for somebody who didn't actually apply for the job.

"I was out of a job. And the principal of the school back then told my sister, 'What I was doing?' and she said, 'Nothing' And he said, 'Tell him to come out, I need him to do a favor for me' and that was in 1975. I went to do that favor and I've been in the school system ever since," he said.

In his years he has done "a little bit of everything," he said — including a bit of teaching.