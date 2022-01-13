Pamplico lotto winner plans to buy a house

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Pamplico lottery player says she’s shocked and amazed after scratching a lottery ticket to win $30,000.
The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she’s keeping news of the win on a $2 scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Raider Station at 848 N. Pamplico Highway in Pamplico quiet.
“I’m so happy,” she said. “I’m getting to do something that I’ve always wanted to do, buy a house.”
The Pamplico player left three top prizes of $30,000 in the Win It All instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 480,000.
Raider Station in Pamplico received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.
