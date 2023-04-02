PAMPLICO, S.C. — A Pamplico man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail following a Thursday shooting on Sheba Lane near Pamplico.

Danny Lee Morgan, 49, of 1007 Sheba Lane, was arrested Saturday by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Deputies responded to a Sheba Lane shooting Thursday and found a person who, along with family members, was able to identify a suspect, according to the sheriff's office.